Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of striker Daryl Murphy from Newcastle for an undisclosed fee.

The Republic of Ireland international, who joined Newcastle from Ipswich last August, has signed a three-year deal at the City Ground.

Murphy scored six goals in 18 appearances as the Magpies secured promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt last season.

But the 34-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements by Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, opting to join Forest who were in need of a striker following the departure of Britt Assombalonga to Middlesbrough.

A statement on Newcastle's official website read: "Everyone at Newcastle United would like to wish Daryl well for the future."

The Waterford native has scored just once in 26 international appearances, a crucial equaliser in last September's 2-2 World Cup qualifier draw in Serbia.