Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of striker Daryl Murphy from Newcastle for an undisclosed fee.

The Republic of Ireland international, who joined Newcastle from Ipswich last August, has signed a three-year deal at the City Ground.

Murphy scored six goals in 18 appearances as the Magpies secured promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt last season.

📝 #NFFC are delighted to announce that striker Daryl Murphy has joined the club on a three-year deal.

But the 34-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements by Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, opting to join Forest who were in need of a striker following the departure of Britt Assombalonga to Middlesbrough.

A statement on Newcastle's official website read: "Everyone at Newcastle United would like to wish Daryl well for the future."

The Waterford native has scored just once in 26 international appearances, a crucial equaliser in last September's 2-2 World Cup qualifier draw in Serbia.