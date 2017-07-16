Sean Maguire is on a mission to repay his beloved Cork City fans with one more huge performance as he looks to drive the club past AEK Larnaca in his last appearance.

The Leesiders head for Cyprus on Thursday hoping to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Maguire and defender Kevin O'Connor head to their new club Preston North End the following Sunday, and after his goal and assist helped Cork to a 2-0 win against Bray in his last league showing on Sunday, the Kilkenny striker is eyeing the perfect farewell.

"This club has a special place in my heart," he told RTÉ Sport.

"John [Caulfield] gave me the opportunity to come and play for the this club. I've repaid him by scoring goals.

"I'll be hoping to put on another show for the fans this Thursday. It's another massive game, not only for the club but for me.

"Hopefully myself and Kevin can help the team progress in the Europa League. We're very confident going over there. We've seen their weaknesses. They scored from a scrappy goal last Thursday. We know how to beat them."

Simon Grayson snapped up Maguire and O'Connor in June but has since moved on to Sunderland.

New boss Alex Neill was at Turner's Cross for the Larnaca game, and Maguire is looking forward to a fresh beginning, albeit one tinged with some sadness.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the fans," he added. "It's great walking out on the pitch and having them screaming your name. It's been an emotional day, my last time to step on to a League of Ireland pitch.

"It's great to finish it off with a win."