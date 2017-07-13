Cork City suffered their first competitive defeat of the season as they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by AEK Larnaca in the Europa League second qualifying round first leg at Turners Cross.

A Joan Truyols strike midway through the second half was enough to earn the Cypriot club the victory and the away goal which makes them overwhelming favourites to progress to the third round.

Cork City made two changes to the side that edged past St Pats in the SSE Airtricity League last Sunday with Gearoid Morrissey and Greg Bolger replacing recently signed Kieran Sadlier and youngster Conor McCarthy.

City were forced to make do without the stricken Alan Bennett who failed a late fitness test meaning Conor McCormack again had to fill in at centre back.

The experienced visitors, who finished second in the Cypriot league behind APOEL Nicosia last season, started the game brightly and almost took the lead within the opening minutes.

Macedonian International Ivan Trickovski scuffed an effort off the target from a decent position before creating a glorious opportunity for Florian Taulemesse after four minutes.

The striker raced onto Trickovski’s clever through ball but his strike was somehow turned past the near post by the advancing Mark McNulty.

Trickovski’s again sent an attempt harmlessly wide of the bottom left corner after 12 minutes before the home side eventually settled into the game.

Sean Maguire, playing his last home game for the Leesiders before his making the move to Preston North End, had City’s first shot on target but he couldn’t squeeze the ball past the keeper from a tight angle following an excellent run down the left.

Larnaca looked dangerous on the break and they again threatened the opener from such an attack.

Trickovski’s fine pass found Hector Hevel in the penalty area but the on rushing Jorge Larena could only drive the lay-off straight at Mark McNulty.

Both sides soon cancelled each other out as the half progressed with the last genuine opportunity before the interval falling to Jorge Larena but the midfielder’s long range shot sailed high and wide of the Shed End goal.

John Caulfield introduced Kieran Sadlier just past the hour mark as he attempted to inject more pace and urgency into his side going forward.

But it was Laranca who finally ended the stalemate as they grabbed the crucial away goal after 68 minutes.

City needed Steven Beattie to clear Hector Hevel’s deflected cross off his own line but the reprieve was brief as from the resulting corner, defender Joan Truyols drilled the breaking ball into the bottom left corner.

The SSE Airtricity league leaders were unable to trouble the Larnaca goal following that set back with Beattie thumping their best opening over late on and they now face a difficult challenge in the second leg in Cyprus next Thursday night.

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Steven Beattie, Conor McCormack, Ryan Delaney, Kevin O’Connor; Gearoid Morrissey, Greg Bolger (Achille Campion 74); Karl Sheppard (Shane Griffin 79), Garry Buckley, Stephen Dooley (Kieran Sadlier 61); Sean Maguire.

AEK Larnaca: Juan Pablo; Joan Truyols, Daniel Mojsov, David Catala, Marios Antoniades; Vincent Laban, Jorge Larena (Onisiforos Rousias 89); Hector Hevel, Ivan Trickovski (Vladimir Boljevic 84), Joan Tomas (Alberto Chamorro 76); Florian Taulemesse.