Bray Wanderers v Cork City, 4pm

Troubled Bray host runaway SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Cork hoping to put their off-field issues on hold for a while at least.

A number of Seagulls players have put themselves on the transfer list as uncertainty over the club's viability continues.

The Wicklow side lost 3-0 to Dundalk at home last time out and currently sit in third place, one point ahead of Shamrock Rovers.

City suffered their first defeat of the season on Thursday as they were edged out 1-0 by AEK Larnaca at Turner’s Cross; their last league fixture saw them win 1-0 at home to St Pat’s last Sunday.

Alan Bennett and John Kavanagh have both returned to training but may not be risked for this tie, while Kevin O’Connor and Stephen Dooley are both doubts after picking up knocks on Thursday. Johnny Dunleavy will miss out as he recovers from surgery.

John Caulfield said: "They have had off the field issues and haven’t played in a few weeks, so sometimes going out on the pitch and playing is what you need to do. We expect them to come out with all guns blazing tomorrow to see if they can be the first team in the league to beat us this season."