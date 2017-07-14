The FAI have urged Bray Wanderers and its players to appoint an independent intermediary to assist in their talks after the Seagulls players put themselves on the transfer list this afternoon.

The Bray players said they took the step after failing to secure assurances relating to the club’s finances.

Officials at the club had flagged issues with the viability of the club in recent weeks following chairman Denis O'Connor's claims their future was in doubt due to a lack of support.

In an interview with RTÉ Sport, O'Connor said: "We have done our best. I can’t give any assurance because there is not much more we can do. We’ve worked really hard at it, we’ve done everything possible.

"We assumed that the people would follow the success, we heard how they went to a Cup final and couldn’t get enough tickets for the old Lansdowne Road.

"But I don’t know where they are and it concerns me greatly. You cannot to continue in the League of Ireland environment to run a club in those circumstances."

However, O'Connor said new investment has since developed and they would be able to continue for the rest of the season.

The upheaval at the club clearly took a toll on the confidence of the Bray squad, with the players requesting clarification on the club’s financial wellbeing before a Monday deadline.

The players have now issued a statement via the Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland which reads: "On Friday, 7 July 2017 the players of Bray Wanderers requested that their club provide PFA Ireland with details of the club's new investment along with guarantees that this money will be secured to ensure that all players contracts will be honoured until the end of their term.

"Given the statements from the club chairman of the preceding week when he confirmed that the original investment was no longer available, we felt that this was necessary to ensure confidence in our financial security. This information was requested by close of business Monday, 10 July 2017.

"A response was not received by this deadline and to date we have yet to receive confirmation from Bray Wanderers that this new investment will be secured.

"The players and PFA Ireland then wrote to the FAI head of club licensing and the independent club licensing committee requesting confirmation as to what securities have or will be put in place to ensure that any new investment will indeed be guaranteed. Club licensing has engaged in correspondence with the PFA Ireland but they have not provided us with any confirmation of any investment or that this investment will be secured.

"In addition, our union sought to meet with the FAI on this issue to which they refused to agree citing other commitments. It is particularly disappointing that the FAI have refused to meet with our representatives where they could at least have provided us with more clarity on the financial situation with Bray Wanderers.

"A meeting was arranged last night between the players, Bray Wanderers officials and the PFA Ireland. The players requested representation from the FAI at this meeting. The FAI did not respond to this request.

"At this meeting, we reiterated our basic request for details of any new investment and assurance that the investment will be secured. None was provided. We also asked the club to provide us with a date as to when any new investment in the club will be finalised. No date was provided.

"In those circumstances, and in view of the fact that the current transfer window closes on 31st July, we as players feel we must be afforded the opportunity to gain secure employment elsewhere, and it is with regret that all players are now placing themselves on the transfer list with immediate effect.

"For us as players it is simply about job security, and we have merely asked that any new investment is secured. We have provided the club and the FAI with ample opportunity to obtain this information but as we are now entering a third week of uncertainty, we feel we must take this action."

The FAI responded this afternoon with their own statement saying they are also seeking confirmation of Bray's current financial status.

It read: "The Football Association of Ireland continues to work closely with Bray Wanderers FC regarding its funding issues to complete the 2017 SSE Airtricity League season.

"Since first being alerted to potential issues at the club, the Association met with club officials to seek clarity on their situation and was encouraged following an update of potential new investment being sought by the club.

"While offering assistance throughout this process, the Association made it clear that the club is required to provide the Independent Licensing Committee with confirmation as to their current financial status.

"The Association has continued to monitor the situation at the club and to engage in talks with club officials, in the hope of a viable financial resolution being found as soon as possible.

"The Association can facilitate the appointment of an independent intermediary to assist in talks between the club and the players, and would urge both parties to engage in this process."

Transfer-listing has no impact on their contracts legally but will put pressure on the Bray supremo to let the players move on if desired.