Shamrock Rovers midfielder Ronan Finn was relieved to see his side complete the job and book their place in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Rovers edged to a 1-0 victory over Icelandic side Stjarnan at Tallaght stadium last, giving them a 2-0 aggregate victory and a place in the next round against FK Mlada Boleslav of the Czech Republic.

Graham Burke claimed the only goal on the evening and Rovers goalkeeper Tomer Chencinski was forced into making several impressive saves.

21: Shamrock Rovers 1-0 Starnan (Agg:2-0)

Here's that goal from Graham Burke that has put Rovers ahead. Live now on eir Sport 1 #LOIinEurope pic.twitter.com/QtfLgMFNne — eirSport (@eirSport) July 6, 2017

The win ensures that the Hoops will take a minimum of €225,000 prize money from their European adventure this season but for Finn it’s all about booking that place in the next round.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: "It was a tough game to be honest, I thought we played better last week in terms of controlling the game.

"Stjarnan came and they pressed up higher and it was as even game, there wasn’t much in it.

"We got our goal and defended well and Tomer [Chencinski] is a great goalkeeper, he made a great save in the first half and one or two in the second half.

"But we could have killed the game off as well, we had a couple of chance and if you don’t take your chances they’re still in the game.

"We’re delighted to be through to the next round."