The only goal on the night from Graham Burke, and several telling saves from goalkeeper Tomer Chencinski at the other end, ensured Shamrock Rovers’ safe passage as they had just a little too much for their game Icelandic opponents over the two legs of their Europa League first qualifying round tie.

Stephen Bradley’s side, in addition to the monetary prize of €225,000, now meet FK Mlada Boleslav of the Czech Republic in the first leg of the second round of the competition back at Tallaght Stadium next Thursday.

With both sides unchanged from last week’s 1-0 win by Rovers in Reykjavik, the home side started on the front foot, getting their passing game going from the first whistle.

Man-of-the-match in Iceland, Ronan Finn, was again to the fore and carved the first chance on eight minutes, setting up Burke who drove his shot over the bar.

Needing a goal to get back into the tie, Stjarnan had come to play and Rovers survived a right let-off three minutes later.

Josef Jósefsson’s long throw was poorly cleared to 17-year-old Alex Hauksson whose shot took a slight deflection to bring a superb reaction save from Chencinski - who then turned Hilmar Halldorsson’s follow-up out for a corner.

Rovers responded superbly to that fright to take the lead, for what would prove the only goal on the night, with a well-worked strike on 20.

Dave Webster and Luke Byrne worked the ball from the back before Brandon Miele cleverly skipped by the challenge of Johann Laxdal on the left to cross.

The chance looked gone as the centre ran right across the face of the Stjarnan goal.

Trevor Clarke thought otherwise as the winger did superbly well to pull the ball back first time to give Burke a simple tap in for his sixth goal of the season.

Minutes later, Burke found himself in space to shoot from distance to bring a save at full stretch from Haraldur Björnsson.

Miele then failed to connect with a Burke cross while Clarke also came close as Rovers looked to dominate.

Stjarnan very much remained a threat, though, with the impressive Roberto Lopes doing well to deflect a shot from Eyjolfur Hedinsson out for a corner just past the half hour.

In end-to-end action, a foul by Jósefsson on Clarke was deemed outside the box as Rovers appealed for a spot kick minutes before the interval.

Burke’s shot from the resulting free kick worked Björnsson again, but Lopes had to make a timely tackle on Gudjon Baldvinsson from Stjarnan’s quick counter.

Chasing the game in the need of two goals, Stjarnan enjoyed a little more possession on the resumption as Rovers again had Chencinski to thank on 61 minutes.

Jósefsson’s diagonal ball picked out Holmbert Fridjonsson whose cross set up Halldorsson for a first time shot the Hoops keeper somehow tipped over his bar.

With Michael O’Connor on for the hard-running Gary Shaw, Stjarnan keeper Björnsson tipped a Miele free kick round a post 10 minutes later as Rovers relieved the pressure.

Stjarnan substitute Olafur Finsen might have done better than volley wide back at the other end minutes later as Stjarnan pressed for a life line as time ticked down.

But they could find no way past Chencinski who was there again to make a smother save from Balvinssson on 84 minutes before Rovers finished with a flourish.

O’Connor, twice, and Miele brought saves from Björnsson late on as Bradley’s side had done more than enough over both legs to book their place in the next round.

Shamrock Rovers: Tomer Chencinski; Simon Madden, Roberto Lopes, Dave Webster, Luke Byrne; Ronan Finn, Ryan Connolly (Aaron Bolger 87); Brandon Miele, Graham Burke (David McAllister 79), Trevor Clarke; Gary Shaw (Michael O’Connor 69).

Stjarnan: Haraldur Björnsson; Johann Laxdal, Daniel Laxdal, Brynjar Gudjónsson (Heidar Aegisson 78), Josef Jósefsson; Alex Hauksson (Olafur Finsen 49), Baldur Sigurdsson, Eyjolfur Hédinsson; Holmbert Fridjonsson (Mani Hilmarsson 90+2), Gudjon Baldvinsson, Hilmar Halldorsson.

Referee: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden).