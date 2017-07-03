The FAI have asked Bray Wanderers to "clarify its position" as the crisis surrounding the Airtricity League Premier Division club deepens.

The Seagulls issued a press release at half-time in their clash with Dundalk on Friday night warning the club’s future could be at stake if attendances do not improve.

On Sunday the players' association the PFAI claimed that Bray players have been advised to look for new clubs as there is only money to cover next week's wages.

In an interview with RTÉ Sport, chairman Denis O'Connor said he could not offer any assurances about the future of the club.

"I’m not a magician," he said. "We have done our best. I can’t give any assurance because there is not much more we can do. We’ve worked really hard at it, we’ve done everything possible.

"Maybe it’s time that the people told us what they want, maybe they don’t want a football club. Or if they do want a football club come and tell us what they are prepared to do."

The FAI held talks with the club on Monday, and said in a statement: "The Football Association of Ireland today held talks with Bray Wanderers FC regarding the club's current situation.

"At the meeting, the FAI requested that the club clarify its position following comments and a statement made by the club chairman last week.

"A number of key items were discussed during the meeting, including the commitments the club entered into during the Independent Club Licensing process.

"The FAI will continue to monitor the situation and discussions are ongoing between the Association and club representatives."