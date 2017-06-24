Cork City manager John Caulfield praised the resilience of his side in their 2-1 away win at Derry to cement their massive 18-point lead in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division as they now switch their attentions to Europe.

The Rebel Army came from behind with 10 men to claim another win, this time in front of a packed Maginn Park.

Despite Barry McNamee giving the home side the lead, two super goals from Karl Sheppard and Gearoid Morrissey meant the Leesiders won their 18th league game of the season, with Jimmy Keohane dismissed in the 66th minute for a second bookable offence.

City’s disrupted week which saw captain John Dunleavy likely to be sidelined for the rest of the season forced Caulfield into re-jigging of the rearguard and the manager was happy with what he saw in Buncrana.

"It’s a massive three points," he told RTÉ Sport.

"With [John] Dunleavy getting injured and [Steven] Beattie out, we had to put [Conor] McCormack in at centre back and shuffle things around, but to be fair, all season we have just got on with it."

The City boss felt Cork should have taken more of their first-half opportunities, particularly before the home side opened the scoring, but was particularly pleased with the response after Keohane was given his marching orders.

"For about 10 minutes we were a bit all over the place, but in the last 20 minutes, the lads took massive responsibility," he said.

"Ultimately Derry struggled to break us down. While they played in front of us, they couldn’t get in amongst us and it was a fantastic three points."

The table toppers now must turn their attention to Estonian side Leadia Talinn for Thursday night’s Europa League clash.

The Leesiders fly out on Tuesday and without domestic duties, Caulfield is looking forward to their latest European adventure against a side also unbeaten in their league.

"I think it’s a 50/50 game. The crucial thing is we have the second leg at home. Alan Bennett and Steven Beattie will be available," he said.

"Crucially, we have a clear run in to both legs with the Bohs game rearranged. It gives us a chance to go through to the next round."