FIFA have begun disciplinary proceedings into Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill and winger James McClean following their comments about referee David Fernández Borbalán who took charge of the 1-1 draw against Austria.

In a frenetic finish at the Aviva Stadium, Borbalán ruled out what would have been a late winner from Shane Duffy and also waved away appeals for a penalty when Jon Walters went down under a challenge from Stefan Lainer.

O'Neill described the Spanish official as being "very poor", while McClean said he was "Austria's 12th man".

"I’ve seen it back again. It should count, the referee should have given the goal," the manager said of Duffy's header.

"It is a goal. There is absolutely nothing wrong with it.

"I personally think it typified the referee’s performance. He let a lot of things go and if that’s the case, then you think, ‘let this go’. If he’s called a foul on Shane Duffy, I can’t see it.

"The lineman thinks he has given a goal and he’s almost up at the halfway line before he is called back."

McClean's comments were stronger, as his frustration spilled over after the final whistle.

"I know in this day and age you get fined [for criticising referees], but you watched the game, you tell me," the Derryman said.

"They [Austria] had a 12th man today. That’s all I’ll say on that. I’m really disappointed because we should have come away from that game with three points, but we didn’t."

Both have until Friday to respond to the charges.