Hull have announced the appointment of Leonid Slutsky as their new head coach.

The 46-year-old former Russia and CSKA Moscow boss replaces Marco Silva, who left after City were relegated from the Premier League last season and has since joined Watford.

Slutsky told the club website: "I am delighted to become the head coach of Hull City and I am very much looking forward to the challenge of guiding the club back to the Premier League.

"I already know that this is an important club with a big and loyal fanbase. I've had a good feeling about it ever since meeting (owners) the Allam family and I can't wait to get started next week."

Slutsky guided CSKA to three Russian Premier League titles before resigning last December, and also led the national side to the finals of Euro 2016.

The club say he will arrive in Hull next week to officially start his new job, subject to international clearance.

Vice-chairman Ehab Allam said: "I am delighted to welcome Leonid as our new head coach.

"After a thorough recruitment process, Leonid's attention to detail, thoughts on playing style and his ambition made him the stand-out candidate.

"The club has made plans for pre-season training and friendlies, with some exciting fixtures to be announced next week, and squad planning with Leonid is already under way.

"Leonid has enjoyed success at both club and international level and I am excited about his plans for guiding us back towards the Premier League."

Meanwhile, fellow relegated side Middlesbrough are close to appointing Garry Monk as their new head coach.

It is understood chairman Steve Gibson is ready to hand the former Swansea and Leeds boss a way back into the game following his Elland Road exit.

Monk will become Aitor Karanka's permanent replacement, after assistant Steve Agnew stepped in for the final 11 games of the season but was unable to spare the club from relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

He will face the task of trying to secure a second promotion in three years, and will do so with the core of the squad which achieved that feat at the end of the 2015-16 campaign largely intact.

Former Boro defender Nigel Pearson was another strong candidate but it is Monk, who has also been linked with the job at Sunderland, who has got the nod.