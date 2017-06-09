Middlesbrough have confirmed that Garry Monk has been appointed as their new manager.

The 38-year-old former Swansea and Leeds boss will be unveiled at a press conference on Monday after agreeing to take over as Aitor Karanka's replacement.

The club said in a statement: "Middlesbrough FC are delighted to confirm the appointment of Garry Monk as the club's new manager. Garry will be officially unveiled at a media conference on Monday."

Elsewhere, Inter Milan have confirmed that they had hired Luciano Spalletti as their new coach.



A club statement said the 58-year-old, who led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season, had signed a two-year contract and would be officially presented on Wednesday.