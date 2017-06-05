Cyrus Christie says he and his Republic of Ireland team mates will face into Sunday’s crunch World Cup Group D qualifying clash with Austria full of confidence following their friendly win over Uruguay.

The Derby County defender is making the Ireland right back position his own following the injury to captain Seamus Coleman and he bagged a goal against Uruguay at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

"We were the dominant team; they had a lot of the ball, but we kept our shape well and we were dangerous when we had the ball and created chances. We could have scored a few more," noted Christie.

"I think played well, I built on the performance against Mexico and I think I managed to blow off a few cobwebs," he said, referring to Ireland’s defeat to Mexico in America last week.

"I managed to link up well with Robbie Brady and Johnny Hayes out there and I think we clicked – each and every one of us performed and put in a shift.

"We go into Sunday full of confidence. If you prepare right and take care you reap the rewards and I’ve done that. I want to build on this performance, like all the lads, and we go into the Austria game full of confidence.

"We want to stake our claim at the top of the table."

Ireland are currently second in the table on eleven points after five games, behind leaders Serbia only on goal difference. Wales and Austria are next on the ladder on seven points and a win at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday would as good as knock Austria out of the running for Russia 2018.

Christie is congratulated by team mates after his goal

Christie found himself at the centre of criticism from Derby supporters last week when he spoke of the inspiration he drew from his uncle Errol Christie, a successful boxer in the eighties, and his belief that he is the best full-back in the English Championship.

However, he says he isn’t bothered by the harsh words from his own fans and that playing for Ireland gives him the confidence he needs to perform.

"I put a statement out there and I don’t think people read the full statement," he said. "The interview was about my uncle and they skipped over the positive stuff and turned it into a negative – they took in the wrong way.

"They completely twisted what I said, which was strange and hurtful. I can handle criticism, but this wasn’t criticism – they were effing and blinding and telling me to grow up. That’s just straight abuse, but I’ll just rise above it.

"I did my work and they don’t know what I do out of hours. I went away and trained hard and I think I’m getting the rewards for that with a couple of decent performances.

"I come away and play for my country and the fans and management give me great confidence. I think I’ve played some of my best games for Ireland."