James McClean staked a big claim for a starting place in next Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Austria, as he scored Ireland's third goal in a well-earned 3-1 victory over Uruguay.

The Derry man had only entered the fray in the 74th minute of tonight’s international friendly fixture, and just three minutes later, McClean raced through on goal with only one thought on his mind.

Memories of that Vienna night in November came rushing back as McClean bore down on goal and drilled an unstoppable effort, low and hard into the back of the net to secure the victory.

A carbon copy of the goal that decided the game in Vienna and the perfect tonic for this Irish side to forget the disappointing defeat against Mexico and fully focus on the next seven days and that season-ending qualifier against Austria.

By the time McClean arrived on the pitch, Ireland had already gone about banishing those Mexican ghouls with a very commanding display against the oft-fancied South Americans and were already leading 2-1 thanks to goals from Jonathan Walters and Cyrus Christie.

Walters opened the scoring for Martin O’Neill’s side in the 28th minute when he created some space on the edge of the box and curled a sublime effort over Esteban Conde and into the top corner.

Ireland continued to dominate the fixture but were caught out seven minutes before the break when Darren Randolph came to collect a set-piece, which was lifted into the box, but Jose Gimenez got there well before the keeper and his looped effort landed in the back of the net.

A more attacking Ireland emerged for the second half as Wes Hoolahan replaced Glenn Whelan and several excellent passages of play were rewarded in the 51st minute, culminating with Christie cutting inside and curling the ball home.

In truth, Ireland never looked like relinquishing that lead, but McClean’s timely arrival ensured that everything points positive to the Austria clash next Sunday at the same venue.

Formation – Solid with Ability to Create

After an interesting team selection, we had to wait until kick-off to see what way the manager set his team out for tonight’s encounter.

The side looked very solid from the start as O’Neill reverted to a flat back four with Glenn Whelan and Harry Arter sitting in the middle of the park in front of the defence.

That allowed a three-man unit of Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick and Jonny Hayes to lead the attack with Walters up front pushing onto the last line of defence.

Noticeably, Stephen Ward and Cyrus Christie were a little more conservative with their forward forays, as there appeared a strong emphasis on defence.

The formation certainly looks like it could be employed in the Austria game with a few probable changes in personnel.

Interestingly, Wes Hoolahan came on for Whelan at half-time, which may imply that the manager is debating how much of an attacking game he can venture next Sunday.

The build-up and players involved in the second goal tonight might just get him leaning towards the latter.

Brady – Always Effective in Attack

The vigilant approach to tonight’s game saw the manager opt for a natural defender, as Stephen Ward was picked at left back.

Robbie Brady, as a result, was selected in a preferred role, higher on the right with the freedom to drift inside and not worry too much about defensive duties.

It was immediately obvious that the Burnley man was much more comfortable with his advanced role as he looked lively and inspired from the opening exchanges.

The importance of Brady’s set-pieces were again emphasised as his pin-point deliveries created many moments of threat throughout the game.

Of course, if Brady is named in the same position in a similar formation next Sunday, the manager will have to decide whether to continue with Walters as a lone striker.

The Stoke man’s ferocious work-rate and opening strike might have convinced the manager already.

Set-piece Concerns in Ireland Defence

There is no doubt that this Ireland side can cause problems in attack from set-pieces, especially when the aforementioned Brady has that left foot dialled in.

However, defending set-pieces was certainly a cause for concern in tonight’s encounter as Uruguay scored from one and could have secured another couple as Ireland had the cross-bar and then Keiren Westwood to thank as Martin Caceres hit the woodwork from a corner before goalscorer Jose Gimenez again got free at the back post to direct a header on target.

Ireland manager Brian Kerr spoke to RTÉ Sport before the game and talked about there still being a place up for grabs in the defence for the Austria game.

Shane Duffy definitely improved his performance compared to the Mexico match, while Kevin Long got through 90 minutes without too much trouble and looked very strong under the high ball.

At this stage, with Ciaran Clark ruled out through injury and with Duffy still working his way back to full fitness, the manager will have to accept that he is not going to be able to call on his ideal pairing – if indeed he knows that himself – and just hope that the inevitable mistakes will not be too costly.

On that note, Darren Randolph will rue the decision to come to collect that free-kick, which resulted in the Uruguay goal.

The West Ham stopped looked far from his best over the past two games and we will have to wait and see if the introduction of Keiren Westwood at half-time is significant with the Austria tie looming.

Man of the Match – Harry Arter

Having played an influential role in Ireland’s away win in Vienna last November, Harry Arter was always in line to start the vital game next Sunday.

But there have been concerns over the Bournemouth man’s fitness throughout the second half of the season, which led to Arter missing the Wales match in March.

So while Arter reported for duty this week, the reality of the situation was that the midfielder would probably have to prove his fitness in tonight’s game.

Sitting in the middle of the park alongside Glenn Whelan, Arter drove the team on from the opening minutes and looked a real influence with a very energetic performance, combined with some slick, accurate passing.

There was a moment of concern in the second half as Arter needed some medical attention, however, it appeared that a Uruguay boot had just trod on his foot.

The midfielder was rightly awarded the man of the match award and you would imagine his name is already pencilled in for a similar role next Sunday.

Ireland: Darren Randolph (Keiren Westwood HT); Cyrus Christie, Kevin Long, Shane Duffy (Alex Pearce 60), Stephen Ward; Harry Arter, Glenn Whelan (Wes Hoolahan HT), Jonny Hayes (Aiden McGeady 60), Jeff Hendrick (James McClean 74), Robbie Brady; Jonathan Walters (Daryl Murphy 60).

Uruguay: Esteban Conde; Jose Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Diego Laxalt (Alejandro Silva HT), Jonathan Urretavviscaya, Matias Vecino, Maxi Pereira (Federico Ricca 63), Egidio Arevalo Rios (Alvaro Gonzalez HT), Martin Caceres, Carlos Sanchez (Nahitan Nandez HT),Edinson Cavani (Cristhian Stuani 13).

Referee: Craig Thompson (Scotland).