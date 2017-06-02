After the gulf of Mexico comes a flood of experienced talent to beef up Martin O'Neill's Republic of Ireland squad and help step up preparations for Sunday week's crunch clash against Austria.

Nine players come into the panel for the Aviva Stadium friendly against Uruguay on Sunday, after Friday morning's chastening 3-1 defeat to the impressive Mexicans.

Keiren Westwood, John O'Shea, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Glenn Whelan, Harry Arter, Aiden McGeady, Jonny Hayes and Jonathan Walters have all joined the camp, while Stephen Quinn will link up for training.

Stephen Gleeson, Ireland's goal scored in New Jersey, has left the squad.

O'Neill's men went through light training on Friday afternoon at FAI National Training Centre, while the players who travelled to America underwent a recovery session.

A new-look Irish team - in personnel and playing style - were well beaten at the MetLife Stadium Stateside.

Goals from Jesus Corona and Raul Jimenez gave Mexico a 2-0 half-time lead, with ex-Arsenal striker Carlos Vela adding.

Gleeson pulled one back in the 77th minute but by that stage, but it was a long night for the Irish, who desperately struggled with the pace, technical ability and movement of their opponents.

O'Neill will expect a far stronger showing against Uruguay.

With a raft of key men back to beef up his team, he'll look to tweak preparations for that hugely important Group D qualifier against the Austrians,

Republic of Ireland squad (v Uruguay): Darren Randolph, Keiren Westwood, Colin Doyle; Cyrus Christie, Alex Pearce, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, John O'Shea, Kevin Long, Andy Boyle, John Egan, Stephen WardMidfielders: Aiden McGeady, Eunan O'Kane, Glenn Whelan, Harry Arter, Conor Hourihane, Alan Browne, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Daryl Horgan, Wes Hoolahan, Callum O'Dowda, James McClean, Jonny Hayes; Jonathan Walters, Daryl Murphy, David McGoldrick