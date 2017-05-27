Arsene Wenger says his future as Arsenal manager will be ‘very clear’ following a board meeting on Tuesday, which comes on the back of Saturday’s FA Cup final success.

The 67-year-old also became the FA Cup's most successful manager as he claimed a seventh winners' medal thanks to the Gunner’s 2-1 win over 10-man Chelsea.

After finishing fifth in the Premier League, Wenger and Arsenal missed out on Champions League football for the first time in 19 years.

That came on the back of a 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in this season's competition, with some sections of supporters calling on Wenger to leave this summer.

The Frenchman has yet to announce publicly whether he will be manager at the Emirates Stadium next season but did admit his future would become clear following a pre-arranged meeting.

"We have a board meeting on Tuesday, and on Wednesday or Thursday it will all be very clear," he said.

Asked if delivering the FA Cup would be a perfect way to say goodbye having been at the club nearly 21 years, Wenger replied: "There is no perfect way.

"I just want to do well for this club and apart from that after that it is down to the board members to decide if I'm the right man.

"It is not about popularity, it is about confidence. It would be a bit ridiculous that 20 years depends on one game and the future of the club depends on one game, we will see more next week."

Arsenal celebrate at Wembley

Ahead of the final, Wenger revealed he has never kept a winners' medal in his managerial career.

But will be holding on to this one having moved clear as the most successful boss in the storied history of the FA Cup, eclipsing George Ramsay's six wins with Aston Villa between 1887 and 1920.

"For once I have kept my medal so that means it is a special night for me," he said.

"I'm especially proud of the way we won this season, in the semi-final we had to play against Man City here and in the final Chelsea here, you cannot get tougher and we had two outstanding performances, this cup was won with special spirit and special attitude."

Wenger was once again critical of those Arsenal fans who have demonstrating against him during matches this season.

Planes carrying anti-Wenger slogans, boycotts of home games and signs and banners being displayed inside stadiums came during a blip for Arsenal which Wenger believes cost them dear.

"I'm in a public job, I accept to be criticised and people don't agree with me," he said.

"But once the game starts and you are a fan, you stand behind the team, that is what I have not accepted this season and I will never accept it."