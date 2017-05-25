Alex Ferguson believes Manchester United's Europa League triumph may have given the city a slight lift following Monday's devastating terrorist attack that killed 22 people.

United and Manchester City have come together to pledge €1.2m to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund on a day the city staged a defiant reminder that it is open for business.

United’s legendary former manager Ferguson paid tribute to the victims and thinks Jose Mourinho’s side's 2-0 victory over Ajax in the final of the Europa League may have boosted morale in Manchester.

"First of all Manchester is a working class city and it has fantastic people there," he said.

"They went through some difficult times in the past, they will get together because they've got a working class ethic about them and there's a great unity there in the city.

"I think United gave the city a lift and I think that was what it was about. We're all proud of them, it was a great achievement."

United and City have already paid prominent tributes to those affected, with United holding a minute's silence and wearing black armbands during Wednesday night's game in Stockholm.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: "We have all been humbled by the strength and solidarity shown by the people of Manchester in the days since the attack.

"The hope of both our clubs is that our donation will go some small way to alleviate the daunting challenges faced by those directly affected and that our acting together will serve as a symbol to the world of the unbreakable strength of the spirit of Manchester."

United executive chairman Ed Woodward said: "The barbarism of Monday evening's attack has shocked everyone. Our clubs are right at the heart of our local communities in Manchester and it is right that we present a unified response to this tragedy.

"The money will help, of course, but the work of the two clubs and their respective foundation and community scheme can build on the fantastic spirit that Mancunians have shown in the immediate aftermath."

United players celebrate their Europa League win

Premier League winners Chelsea have also pledged to make a donation to the Manchester appeal, but have cancelled their planned title victory parade around west London on Sunday.

FA Cup final opponents Arsenal confirmed there would no longer be a screening of a live beam-back from Wembley to the Emirates Stadium, with any celebrations should the Gunners win the trophy also shelved.

The clubs made the decisions to avoid placing extra burden on police and authorities in London.

Meanwhile Celtic have cancelled a planned bus parade to mark the 50th anniversary of the Lisbon Lions' European Cup win on Sunday.