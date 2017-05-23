Martin O'Neill has called West Ham's Declan Rice up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming international games.

The 18-year old made his Irons debut against Burnley on Sunday and can play in defence or midfield.

Earlier this year he won the Under-17 International player of the year award.

O'Neill's side take on Mexico in New Jersey on 1 June and then play two games at the Aviva where they welcome Uruguay to Dublin on Sunday 4 June before taking on Austria in their World Cup qualifier seven days later.

Speaking about Rice, who qualifies through his grandparents, before handing him his Premier League debut, Hammers boss Slaven Bilic said: "Declan is very good for his age.

"He is extremely good, he is mature and it’s all based on the training and he plays very well for the U23s.

"He has a bright future in him and it’s all down to him."

Preston's Alan Browne was added to the 38-man squad yesterday.