Martin O'Neill has drafted Alan Browne into the Ireland squad ahead of the upcoming June international fixtures.

The Preston North End midfielder will link up with the squad ahead of Ireland's departure to the USA, where O'Neill's side take on Mexico in New Jersey on 1 June.

Ireland then play two games at the Aviva where they welcome Uruguay to Dublin on Sunday 4 June before taking on Austria in their World Cup qualifier seven days later.

The FAI confirmed Browne's call-up on Monday evening and the former Ireland Under-21 international is likely to join a selection of the squad at this week's three-day training camp at Fota Island resort in Cork.

Browne's inclusion is the fourth Preston player to be named in the squad as the 22-year-old joins fellow Lilywhites Daryl Horgan, Aiden McGeady and Andy Boyle in O'Neill's panel.