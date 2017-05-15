Martin O'Neill revealed his 38-man squad for the upcoming June friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay, and the crunch World Cup qualifier showdown with Austria in Dublin.

There was a dream call-up for Corkman Kevin Long, who finally made his first Premier League start for Burnley a fortnight ago, eight years after moving across the water from Cork City.

Sean Maguire is currently banging in the goals on Leeside but he didn't make it this time, though O'Neill said his progress is being closely monitored.

Cillian Sheridan is another attacker in red-hot form, leading Jagiellonia Białystok's title tilt in the Polish league, but he also misses out.

O'Neill discussed all three players, as well as the international future of Aston Villa man Scott Hogan, at an Aviva Stadium press conference this morning. Watch it back in full.