Burnley defender Kevin Long's remarkable fortnight has been capped with a call-up to Martin O'Neill's 38-man Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming clashes with Mexico, Uruguay, and Austria.

The 26-year-old Corkman made his first Premier league start for the Clarets against West Brom two weeks ago, eight years after making the move across the water from Cork City.

He played again in the weekend defeat to Bournemouth and could now make his international debut next month.

"I saw Kevin Long play last week," O'Neill said. "He really impressed me, don't discount him. It'll be good to have a look at him."

The Leesiders' Sean Maguire has not been included, though O'Neill said the striker is a player "we are monitoring... if he continues to progress no reason why he can't make it but there are people ahead of him in terms of experience as much as anything."

O'Neill has also called up Reading playmaker Liam Kelly, currently trying to shrug off illness to make his side's Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Fulham.

His team-mate Paul McShane is suspended for that collision after seeing red in the first leg, but he'll link up with his country for the upcoming flurry of games.

Marc Wilson gets the nod after a year plagued by injuries, while Preston trio Andy Boyle, Daryl Horgan and Aiden McGeady are again involved.

Ireland have a showpiece meeting with the Mexicans in New Jersey on 1 June, before a Dublin date with Uruguay just three days later.

The Austrians, desperate for a win to revive their ambitions of making it to Russia, then come to town on Sunday 11 June for a crunch World Cup qualifier.

Republic of Ireland squad for three June fixtures:

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle, Rob Elliot, Keiren Westwood, Darren Randolph

Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce, Paul McShane, Shane Duffy, John O'Shea , Andy Boyle, John Egan, Marc Wilson, Kevin Long, Stephen Ward, Matt Doherty.

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady, Glenn Whelan, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Harry Arter, Conor Hourihane, Stephen Gleeson, Eunan O'Kane, Darron Gibson, Liam Kelly, Wes Hoolahan, James McClean, Callum O'Dowda, Daryl Horgan, Jonathan Hayes

Forwards: Kevin Doyle, David McGoldrick, Daryl Murphy, Shane Long, Jonathan Walters, Adam Rooney