Brendan Rodgers has warned the Ladbrokes Premiership that he aims to take Celtic further away from the pack next season.

The Hoops have cantered to their sixth successive title in the Northern Irishman's first campaign in charge.

With four fixtures remaining, the treble-chasing Parkhead club sit 27 points ahead of Aberdeen, whom they play in the William Hill Scottish Cup final on May 27, and a staggering 36 ahead of traditional rivals Rangers.

However, Rodgers will strive for improvement.

Ahead of the visit of St Johnstone on Saturday, he said: "When I first came in here it was deemed that it was going to be a close season.

"People looked at the Scottish Cup semi-final result last year (Rangers beat Celtic on penalties) and Rangers coming up to the top flight and Aberdeen were right in the race last season before falling away at the end.

"The gap has been created by the players and their performance.

"It has not something that has happened by accident.

"I don't tend to think about it or worry about it, I only worry about Celtic, to take this club forward and improve the performance level of the team and if that creates a gap so be it.

"My aim is to make the gap even bigger next season, get in a few more players of quality that can help the group again, to push on to the next level.

"Every manager and every coach looks after their own club and I am sure every manager at the beginning of next season will be super-determined to play and work better and we will be no different."