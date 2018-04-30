Judd Trump has secured his place in the World Championship quarter-finals by beating Welshman Ricky Walden 13-9.

World number four Trump sealed a last-eight clash with four-time winner John Higgins with a final-frame clearance of 103.

The pair were locked at 8-8 overnight, but Trump, 28, won five of their six frames on Monday and produced four further half-century breaks.

Earlier, China's Ding Junhui sealed his place in the quarters by completing a 13-4 win against Anthony McGill.

The world number three, who had built a commanding 12-4 overnight lead, won the opening frame in Monday morning's session and will play Barry Hawkins in the last eight.

Ding, 31, was in fine form against McGill, compiling three century breaks and five half-centuries on Sunday before sealing the deal on Monday.

He had raced into an 8-0 lead in a one-sided morning session on Sunday and never relinquished control against his Glaswegian opponent.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen has already booked his last-eight clash with Kettering's Kyren Wilson, while Trump will face four-time world champion John Higgins.

Ali Carter, who knocked out Ronnie O'Sullivan, awaits the winner of the final second-round match between Mark Williams and Robert Milkins.