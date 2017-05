Ronnie O’Sullivan gave a snooker masterclass at an exhibition in Lincoln last weekend, which included a 147 clearance in under seven minutes.

The Rocket was the star attraction on the night and made seven century breaks in nine frames as he participated against players from across the country, but the highlight was undoubtedly a flawless clearance that took just six minutes and 38 seconds.

Watch the frame below with BBC commentator John Virgo entertaining the crowd during the clearance.