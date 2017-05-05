World champion Mark Selby capped his triumphant campaign by landing three more accolades at snooker's end-of-season awards ceremony.

Three days after he beat John Higgins in the Crucible final to land a third career World Championship and fifth ranking title in 2016/17, Selby was named player of the year, journalists' player of the year and fans' player of the year at the World Snooker Awards.

Selby took the acclaim at the event held at the Dorchester Hotel in London.

Performance of the year went to veteran Anthony Hamilton for his surprise German Masters victory, when at the age of 45 he landed his first ranking title.

Mark King took the prize for the year's magic moment after his emotional speech when winning the Northern Ireland Open in November, a first major title in a 25-year career.

Rookie of the year went to Chinese 17-year-old Yan Bingtao, who qualified for the World Championship and lost a close first-round match to Shaun Murphy.

Hall of fame honours went to six-time Crucible runner-up Jimmy White and commentator Clive Everton.