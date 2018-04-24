Ulster will face international opposition for the first time in a decade when they host Uruguay in a special fixture at Kingspan Stadium on Friday, 9 November.

The fixture against ‘Los Teros’, who are currently ranked 18th in the world, will be another key fixture for Uruguay as they continue their preparations for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, where they will be joined by Australia, Wales, Georgia and Fiji in Pool D.

It will be Ulster’s first game against an international side since the visit of Portugal in November 2008.

The majority of the Uruguay team ply their trade in the local league, Campeonato Uruguayo, while a number are also based in France, most notably veteran lock Rodrigo Capó Ortega who has amassed over 300 appearances for Top14 side Castres.

"We’re delighted to be hosting another unique game at Kingspan Stadium against an ambitious developing rugby nation," Ulster’s Rugby Operations Director, Bryn Cunningham said.

"Challenges against international sides used to be a lot more common so this fixture certainly has a nostalgic feel to it, and it is one that we are all very much looking forward to.

Uruguay Rugby Union President Sebastián Piñeyrua said it will be a great opportunity to test themselves with the World Cup on the horizon.

"Ulster is a strong and successful club with a proud tradition so we were more than happy to accept this invitation and we look forward to visiting the province."