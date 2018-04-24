Isa Nacewa, along with team-mate Richardt Strauss, will retire when Leinster’s season concludes, and are among six summer departures this summer the Irish province has confirmed.

Team captain Nacewa will hang up his boots after a decorated time with Leinster, which has seen the 35-year-old accumulate three Heineken Cup medals, a Challenge Cup medal and a Pro12 title in two spells at the club, while European and Pro14 silverware could be added before he departs.

First capped in 2008, Nacewa has played 182 caps for Leinster, while hooker Strauss too will call time on his career.

The 32-year-old has made his debut in February 2010 and has won two Heineken Cups, a Challenge Cup and two Pro12 titles in his time with Leinster and has represented Ireland on 17 occasions including three appearances at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

"It is hard to articulate the impact that both Isa and Richardt have had on this club since their arrival," head coach Leo Cullen said.

"Warriors on the pitch and wonderful men off it, they are, in my opinion, two of the best players to have ever worn the blue jersey. Their impact on this group of players will be felt for years to come."

Together with the recently retired Jamie Heaslip and the departing Jordi Murphy, six players in total will be acknowledged by the club at the end of season Awards Ball this evening as Cullen also confirmed that Cathal Marsh and Peadar Timmins would be leaving the club at the end of the season.