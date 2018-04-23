Leinster showed an impressive collective strength in their "humiliation" of Scarlets to reach the Champions Cup final according to one French sports outlet.

Leo Cullen’s side powered past the Welsh side 38-16 after an eye-catching first-half display, and will now pit their wits against Racing 92, who overcame Munster in Bordeaux.

French daily sports newspaper L’Equipe was full of praise for the Irish province, and said on current form Leo Cullen's men are in pole position to collect a fourth European Cup.

"Leinster gave a rugby demonstration and almost a humiliation for Llanelli," their match report read.

"The Irish advanced at every impact, systematically. They did what they wanted and showed an impressive collective strength. From the front (Healy, Fardy) to the backs (McFadden, Sexton), Leinster seemed able to score any time."

The same paper was also positive in describing Racing 92’s victory over Munster, where tries from Teddy Thomas (2) and Maxime Machenaud in the opening 21 minutes laid the foundation for victory.

"Racing 92 are in the final after dominating Munster," the match report opened with, while Bertrand Lagacherie was disappointed to see now only a one-sided game, but also such a clear winner in the battle of the number nines.

Conor Murray has been in irresistible form all season for club and country, but was second best to an inspired Machenaud in the Bordeaux sunshine.

"As for Conor Murray, we did not see much compared to a Machenaud who led his team to perfection," he wrote.

"In short, like the semi-final between Leinster and Llanelli, the match was one-sided."

Thomas could have had a hat-trick had he been a little more selfish in the first-half, but after disciplinary issues during the Six Nations for France, was again to the fore for the Parisian club. Daily paper Le Monde singled the winger out for special attention.

"Teddy Thomas wears neon orange shoes. Teddy Thomas wears dreadlocks. Teddy Thomas, above all, is an excellent rugby player."