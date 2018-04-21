"Do you expect me to answer that?"

That was Johnny Sexton's response to a question about which team he'd like to play in the Champions Cup final.

The answer is either Sexton's former club Racing 92 or Leinster's dearest rivals Munster, who meet tomorrow in Bordeaux.

Leo Cullen's men would prefer to play one of those, given the choice. What they don't want to do is say which, for obvious reasons.

But the question stands.

"I'll just give whoever a team talk now," the scorer of 18 points in the demolition job on the Scarlets told RTE Sport with a smile.

"They are both quality teams, no matter who plays it's going to be a very tough game.

"Racing were champions a couple of years ago in France.

"If we played against Munster, it would be a very special game for all of us, Racing probably more so for me than the rest of us but it's going to be a tough game no matter who [we play]."

On this display, the winners of tomorrow's game (3.15pm) will know all about tough.

Leinster, minus Sean O'Brien, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Luke McGrath never looked like any other than champions-elect.

And Sexton, who will chase his fourth winners medal in Bilbao on 12 May, was in fine form throughout an elongated post-match press conference.

Relaxed and smiling, delighted to be able to savour the moment, thinking how different it felt to 12 months ago when they had to deal with two semi-final defeats.

③⑧ | @LeinsterRugby's 38 points is the second highest tally accumulated by a side in a European Cup semi-final, only Saracens have delivered more [46]. pic.twitter.com/nHdLZugpqR — Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 21, 2018

He was chatty with Jordan Larmour on the field too. The winger came on as a half-time replacement for Fergus McFadden, who was injured in the process of scoring the third try for the game.

One thing Larmour (20) doesn't lack is confidence, as the 32-year-old captain for the day detailed.

"He backs himself, he backed himself against 10 Scarlets when we'd a six-man overlap on the other side.

"I said, 'did you call for the ball?' He said, 'yeah, yeah.'

"He just didn't manage to beat one of them but that's the beauty of them young lads, they back themselves.

"Look, I thought he had a great game in the second half.

"When you are losing a player like Fergus who brings so much to the team, to have him (Llarmour) stepping in, a quality operator."

