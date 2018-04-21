Bernard Jackman believes that Leinster play at the level of an international side.

Leo Cullen's side made easy work of Scarlets in the Champions Cup semi-final, defeating them by 22 points at Aviva Stadium.

"Leinster never let Scarlets into the game, they were relentless from the start," Jackman told RTÉ Sport.

"Leo Cullen was able to get his bench on, their game management was very good, they put Scarlets under pressure, played a lot of territory and they looked like an international side."

Leinster were dominant throughout, scoring three first-half tries from James Ryan, Cian Healy and Fergus McFadden. In the second half they added two more from Scott Fardy and Jonathan Sexton.

"Leinster are very comfortable and confident in how they want to play their game," Jackman added.

"They can play the power game they can go out wide, they can kick in behind, they can go after the set piece, they don’t have any obvious weakness and Scarlets certainly couldn’t identify any weakness out there today."

Leinster will face either Munster or Racing 92 in the decider in Bilbao on 12 May.

"No matter who wins tomorrow Leinster will be hot favourites."