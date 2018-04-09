Leinster are hopeful that Jordan Larmour will be fit for selection for the Champions Cup semi-final against the Scarlets, while Seán O’Brien continues to be assessed ahead of the European date.

Leo Cullen’s side face Treviso in the Pro14 this weekend before welcoming the Welsh region to the Aviva Stadium seven days later for a place in the Champions Cup final.

Larmour has enjoyed an incredible season to date, producing a number of scintillating displays at provincial level as well as making his Ireland debut during the Grand Slam winning campaign, but missed Leinster's quarter-final win over Saracens with a leg injury.

He could feature against Treviso this weekend and Cullen is optimistic over an imminent return to first-team matters.

"He should be in the frame for next week, we hope," head coach Cullen said today. "He is back running, he is due to integrate back into the team at the start of the week.

"If he comes through okay, he should be involved in the game."

Scrum-half Luke McGrath, who wore a protective boot last week after picking up an ankle knock against Saracens, will be assessed further this week but isn’t expected to feature before the clash with Scarlets, while Sean O’Brien is also in the "being assessed" category.

Brighter news is the return of Tom Daly to full training. The centre suffered an ACL injury in pre-season, but is hoping to be involved in his first competitive outing in 12 months when the Italians visit Dublin.

Elsewhere props Ed Byrne and Michael Bent have both overcome their respective calf complaints.