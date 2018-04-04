Even a man with the sunniest disposition would be forgiven for a little bit of self-pity at the way the season has panned out for Seán O’Brien.

The early signs were good. Two games in the Pro14 at number 8 led into the November Series where he played the full game in the destruction of South Africa and also started the final outing against Argentina.

Back into Champions Cup fare in December, he began at openside against the Exeter Chiefs in an eye-catching performance in the away win at Sandy Park. The following week, with number 6 on his back, disaster struck. Minor hip surgery meant a chance of a return towards the latter stages of the Six Nations, but it never materialsed.

Since then, he has played has played just 27 minutes of competitive rugby. His comeback against the Scarlets was short-lived, and the shoulder injury has reduced the Tullow Tank to spectator role as Ireland landed the Grand Slam, while Leinster have a winning look to them in Europe.

Six wins from six in the pool stages and the dethroning of champions Saracens at the weekend.

O’Brien had hoped to be fit to face the English champions – "I hit my markers last week and nearly made it back" – but the next two games in the Pro14 will shine a light as to whether he can expect to be involved for the home semi-final against the Scarlets.

Speaking at the launch of the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Summer Camps, O’Brien conceded that this weekend’s game against Zebre may be a tall order, but Treviso the following week is the more realistic option of the two.

"That's what I have in my head. I need to get a run around. I definitely need 50 or 60 minutes to put myself somewhat in shape or form to be included for the semi-final," he told RTÉ Sport.

"I just need to get minutes under my belt"

As the abrasive backrower sets his comeback date, is the overriding emotion one of frustration watching on, or motivation to get back into a winning team at both provincial and international level?

"It’s a bit of both to be honest. Obviously it’s frustrating when you have injuries. I have had a bad run since the turn of the year unfortunately. That’s just the way it goes sometimes.

"It’s something I have dealt with before, but yeah there is motivation to get back and involved in the squad and the team when they are doing so well.

"I just need to get minutes under my belt."

This latest injury is just another setback for the 51-cap international, but it doesn’t wear him down. Asked whether the repeated injuries to the shoulder force him to think of the bigger picture, he responded: "It doesn’t enter my mind at all. I certainly won’t be thinking about it going into next week."

The 2011 ERC Player of the Year insists he hasn’t felt isolated from the group despite not being involved in the match-day squads. He is present in training and all the team meetings, only stepping out of the contact sessions up to now.

"There is a lot more to come from us hopefully"

Table toppers in Conference B of the Pro14, a home semi-final is Leinster's target ahead of the Italian double header, and with the final penciled in for the Aviva Stadium, Leo Cullen’s side are putting themselves in a great position in the business end of the season.

"There is a lot more to come from us hopefully.

"It will definitely be a case of blinkers on for the next few weeks, take every game as it comes because it just doesn’t happen in a European semi-final. You have to be performing well leading into it. We have two big games ahead and then we will see where we are."

"I’ll be trying everything in my power to be in the best place possible"

O’Brien concludes the interview sounding like a man on a mission. He is not concerned about the games he has missed, as frustrating as it has been, but focused on what lies ahead for the player who turned 31 in February.

"There’s loads I want to achieve in the game still. There is so much to look forward to, the Pro14, Europe, summer tours ...it won’t be long until you are back in pre-season, Six Nations and then a World Cup to look forward to.

"I’ll be trying everything in my power to be in the best place possible."