Leinster will host Scarlets in the Champions Cup semi-final on Saturday 21 April at 3.30pm at the Aviva Stadium, it has been confirmed.

Munster will play Racing 92 the following day at the Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux with a kick-off time of 3.15pm (live on RTÉ Radio 1).

Leo Cullen's Leinster beat the back-to-back champions Saracens on Sunday, while Johann van Graan's charges overcame the challenge on three-time winners Toulon last Saturday.

Scarlets qualified for their first semi-final since 2007 by beating La Rochelle, while Racing overcame fellow Top 14 side Clermont in the other quarter-final last weekend.

The final will be played in Bilbao's San Mamés Stadium on Saturday 12 May at 4.45pm GMT.