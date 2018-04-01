Brad Barritt declared that Saracens must target Aviva Premiership glory after seeing their quest for a hat-trick of European titles ended by Leinster.

The Champions Cup holders were overrun 30-19 at the Aviva Stadium in a defeat that extinguishes English interest in the competition and propels Leinster into a semi-final against the Scarlets in Dublin.

"It will be a few days before the disappointment settles because we were very excited about this game," Saracens captain Barritt said.

"It's not something we'll forget quickly, but we have the opportunity now to make a success of the rest of the season.

"Hopefully this will galvanise us as a group and we can put all our effort into achieving something in the Premiership.

"Leinster were better on the day and deserved the win. They're very good and the level we played at was higher than anything else we've faced this season."

Saracens trailed 13-12 at half time but a flurry of 10 points underpinned by Dan Leavy's marauding 46th-minute try ultimately swept the tournament favourites out of sight.

"Leinster are outstanding and were the best team in the pool stage," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said.

"When we analysed them, there weren't many weaknesses to find. They were very good against us and defended really well.

"They have some players who can hurt you in attack as well, so they're a very good all-round team. They were just too good for us.

"Ireland winning the Six Nations probably had some effect on them. I'm sure Leinster benefited from have their Ireland players in great form physically and mentally."