Leinster dethroned back-to-back Champions Cup winners Saracens to book a semi-final date against Scarlets in three weeks' time.

With Munster already through after yesterday's win over Toulon, Leo Cullen's side followed suit with a convincing three-try win over the champions.

A first-half try from Garry Ringrose set the Blues on their way and a strong defensive effort helped them to a 13-12 lead at the break.

James Lowe and man of the match Dan Leavy added second-half touchdowns to end Saracens' reign as European champions.

A potential all-Irish Champions Cup final is still very much on the cards with Munster facing Racing in France and Leinster meeting the current Pro14 champions in the Aviva.

Nine of the Leinster starters had played in the Grand Slam match at Twickenham two weeks ago, while five from the England side made their way onto the first XV of the Saracens side.

Billed as a battle royale, the opening quarter did not disappoint.

Leinster's line, mimicking the successful Ireland tactic of early chop-tackling, stood firm against the carries of Mako Vunipola and Schalk Burger, Maro Itoje and George Kruis.

But it was two of the Grand Slam side who were centrally involved in the opening try in the fourth minute.

Rob Kearney drew in the defence after taking an up and under on his own 22 and Isa Nacewa and James Lowe combined out wide to send Ringrose over.

The perfect start.

But the champions responded, dominating possession and territory, piling up phases that yielded two Owen Farrell penalties in the next 12 minutes.

Sexton was getting the late treatment again and it took until the 30th minute for referee Jerome Garces to penalise a Saracen, Richard Wigglesworth conceding a penalty that came to nothing, initially.

But after losing a maul a brilliant counter-ruck set up Sexton for another penalty.

However, that was cancelled out immediately as the referee awarded the visitors a penalty from the restart after Sexton kicked away the ball. Marcelo Bosch nailed it and the lead was back to one.

Saracens were on top now and the angled runs of Alex Goode were causing the Leinster backline problems.

Mark McCall's men won two penalties in the corner, opted to take the lineouts but couldn't secure the throw and the three-time champions went in with a one-point lead.

HALF-TIME: Garry Ringrose's try & the boot of Johnny Sexton are cancelled out by Owen Farrell & Marcelo Bosch. Enthralling duel.

The Ireland out-half made amends straight after the break as he landed a long-range penalty.

Leo Cullen's men now had the upper hand and Leavy and James Ryan combined with a lovely one-two on the 22 to work a gap that the flanker raced through to score under the posts.

Leavy was on fire and he made another break that looked like producing another Leinster score but a knock on by the otherwise excellent Kearney stalled the move.

That was just a momentary reprieve for the visitors. Lowe finished off for Leinster's third try just short of the hour mark but James Ryan was the star of the play, carrying twice during a break that featured vital contributions from Sexton and Nacewa.

Fergus McFadden took the conversion as Sexton got strapping on his thigh.

Saracens came hard, replacement Blair Cowan credited with a 64th-minute try, converted by Farrell, after a lineout maul.

The play was frantic and all the yards were coming at a cost.

Liam Williams needed a HIA, McFadden saw a medic, Luke McGrath and Sexton were spent and Leinster had to see out the final stages with Nick McCarthy and Joey Carbery at the controls.

Devin Toner was sent to the bin with five minutes to play after a silly stray boot halted a Sarries attack.

Desperate for a try to get them back into the game, Saracens had chances but three knock-ons sealed their fate and their crown was gone.

Leinster: 15. Rob Kearney; 14. Fergus McFadden, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Isa Nacewa, 11. James Lowe; 10. Johnny Sexton, 9. Luke McGrath; 1. Cian Healy, 2. Sean Cronin, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Devin Toner, 5. James Ryan, 6. Scott Fardy, 7. Dan Leavy, 8. Jordi Murphy

Replacements: 16. James Tracy, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Andrew Porter, 19. Rhys Ruddock, 20. Max Deegan, 21. Nick McCarthy, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Rory O'Loughlin

Saracens: 15. Alex Goode; 14. Liam Williams, 13. Marcelo Bosch, 12. Brad Barritt, 11. Sean Maitland; 10. Owen Farrell, 9. Richard Wigglesworth; 1. Mako Vunipola, 2. Jamie George, 3. Juan Figallo, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. George Kruis, 6. Nick Isiekwe, 7. Schalk Burger, 8. Jackson Wray

Replacements: 16. Schalk Brits, 17. Richard Barrington, 18. Titi Lamositele, 19. Dom Day, 20. Blair Cowan, 21. Ben Spencer, 22. Alex Lozowski, 23. Chris Wyles