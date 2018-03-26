Seven years on from Munster’s last piece of silverware, the current crop of players are keen to improve the look of their trophy cabinet.

The Pro12 title, as it was then, was claimed at Leinster’s expense in 2011, with Joe Schmidt’s side unable to back up their European success the previous week. Only Keith Earls, who will miss Saturday’s quarter-final date with Toulon through injury, remains from the starting team that day.

There have been some close calls in the intervening years. Last year Saracens ended their European charge at the penultimate stage after a few challenging years in the Champions Cup, while they have reached two of the last three Pro14 finals.

Domestic affairs have been a bit of a mixed bag - they are second in Conference A and trail leaders Glasgow Warriors by 12 points with a game more played - but another impressive pool stage bodes well for the visit of the Top 14 giants.

Just the one defeat ensured the crucial home advantage for the last eight fixture, and out-half Ian Keatley says the pool form is a good building block for their next formidable challenge.

"It’s very hard to get out of your group," he told RTÉ Sport.

"Once you get out of your group, it doesn’t get any easier. In a weird way, you are three wins away from lifting trophy, though that sounds a lot easier than it is.

Ian Keatley celebrates

"We have done so well throughout the season to put ourselves into these positions, now it’s time we try to chase a bit of silverware. It’s going to start on Saturday and we must make sure we perform."

Munster's growing injury list makes for grim reading for head coach Johann van Graan. Shorn already of the services of Tommy O’Donnell, Chris Farrell, Keith Earls, Chris Cloete, Jaco Taute, Duncan Williams and Tyler Bleyendaal; even Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway's chances of being fit for selection are rated as no better than 50/50.

Not that captain Peter O’Mahony is feeling sorry for himself and his team.

"It’s just the way you have to operate," he says. "It’s the way squads have to go, you are going into 50 players plus in a season. Guys have got to be good enough to step up if we want to win."

As far as Keatley is concerned, on the flipside, the injury setbacks create openings for others, something that has been taken with open arms by some already this season.

"It’s disappointing for those [injured] lads, but that’s why you build a squad. We have lads stepping up...you just see Sammy Arnold at the moment, he’s playing fantastic.

Sam Arnold of Munster

"Even though Jaco Taute and Chris Farrell have been injured, he’s just stepped in seamlessly. It’s a great opportunity for these guys."

For O’Mahony, Conor Murray and CJ Stander, it is back to the provincial set-up following Grand Slam heroics and the flanker says the little rest in between was greatly welcomed.

"It was nice to get a few days off. It was a long eight weeks. It’s a great way to come back into the squad [European quarter-final].

Grand Slam winner Peter O'Mahony

"You get back in and it’s back to normal, the plays come back quickly, a bit of refresh here and there.

"You have got to put huge pressure on yourself to train well during the week. It’s performing during the week to give yourself the chance to play as well as you can at the weekend."

Having failed to start a single game in Europe last term, former Connacht out-half Keatley has firmly established as Conor Murray’s half-back partner, having been handed the 10 jersey for all but one of the pool outings.

His accuracy from the tee and with ball in hand will be key in a game that could well come down to fine margins, but the player who turns 31 the day after the titanic clash, expects home advantage to play its part on the day.

Stand up and fight - Munster fans

"It’s an unbelievable thing to be a part of when you are running out at Thomond Park in front of a full house. It’s spine tingling," he said. "This is where we want to be."

The business end of the season really kicks off this weekend for Munster and birthday boy Keatley will be hoping for an extra reason to celebrate.