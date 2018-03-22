Bernard Jackman says Ireland’s success in this year’s Six Nations may result in an RFU review over it’s structures following England’s disappointing campaign.

Eddie Jones side went from champions to a fifth-place finish following 2018 defeats to Scotland, France and Ireland as the men in green claimed just a third-ever Grand Slam at Twickenham.

When it comes to player welfare, the IRFU model is widely held up as one of the standard bearers. The international players are carefully managed through the season, a more player-centric approach than the RFU who have tried to improve matters in recent years.

Two years ago, England took steps to replicate the policy with a four-year £200m deal with Premiership rugby to increase the time elite players spend in camp as well as increasing the size of the squads.

Eddie Jones has been handed an additional camp prior to the start of each Six Nations, and players do not need to be released back to their clubs, but the players involved still play more than their Irish counterparts.

Newport Gwent Dragons head coach Jackman says further change could be on the way ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

"Potentially Eddie Jones is going to have to take a look at what they are doing week-in, week-out with the clubs and try to find a better balance," he told 2fm’s Game On programme.

"This setback, and this is the worry for Ireland, could be a big boost to England. As hard as it is to finish fifth in the Six Nations, it’s better this happens now for them than in Japan in a year and half’s time.

"Everybody is going to be learning from this, all the countries are.

"I think England will learn from it and in next year’s Six Nations, they could be in a better physical condition.

"They will have no summer tour and it could be a good excuse for Eddie Jones and the RFU to try and renegotiate that deal they have with the Aviva Premiership clubs. Potentially in a World Cup year, they could have more control over the amount of games their players play."