One of the greatest All Blacks of all time has backed Joe Schmidt to take over as New Zealand head coach one day.

This is the view of double Rugby World Cup winning centre Conrad Smith, and prompted Ireland legend Jamie Heaslip to say the IRFU should be putting in place plans for when Schmidt eventually does depart.

The Kiwi recently led Ireland to just the country’s third ever Grand Slam and his achievements have been catching the eye in his home country.

He has been coaching at the top level in Ireland for nearly a decade, first with Leinster and then Ireland, and he has won all the major prizes open to him bar the Rugby World Cup.

Conrad Smith in action against Ireland in 2012

Smith says that the game’s decision-makers in New Zealand are well aware of Schmidt and all of his achievements - making him a contender to replace Steve Hansen in the hot seat.

And Heaslip believes a succession plan needs to be put in place should Schmidt leave for his home country - or any other job - after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

"Kiwis, we love to claim people from New Zealand, especially when they're successful, so we're well aware of him being a New Zealander. He’s doing a great with Ireland, he's someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks," said 36-year-old Smith, who retired from the international game after the 2015 World Cup triumph.

"It’s not an outrageous thought and the last two or three years he was already talked about as someone we'd love to have back.

"Steven Hansen and Graham Henry (2011 Rugby World Cup winning New Zealand head coach) did similar things, people realise it's a global game, it really helps if you've been over and experienced the way rugby is played and operates up here.

"It can only help your CV and your intel about the game."

The recently-retired Heaslip said: "I think in any business, succession planning is huge and sport is no different in terms of people being ready to step up, having people to manage it.

"Maybe you split Joe's role or whatever, but planning for it is important. You can't live in a fairytale world and think that one person is going to stay in that position forever.

"Currently Joe is signed up until 2019; you won't get any other answer from him in terms of where he's going or what he's doing - he'll be all about the World Cup - actually all he'll say now is that he's all about the tour of Australia. You know what Joe's like.

"That's the way he's going to be, it's not on him in terms of his position - it's on the IRFU.

"I'm sure they're fully aware of that."

"I'm not surprised there would be high demand for Joe. Him and Stuart Lancaster are the best coaches I've ever worked with. Joe's played a massive role in my career, a lot of players' careers, and a massive role in shaping Irish rugby."

Smith has been hugely impressed by what Ireland have achieved under Schmidt and he agrees with the current world rankings, which puts them in second place, just behind the All Blacks.

He said: "I think they are clearly the second best side in the world and will challenge for that top spot.

"I just think they’re a team that’s been playing well for a long period. They got exceptional results in the last couple of months, but in the last two or three years they’ve been playing well.

"For me, Ireland have been consistently good in the last three or four years. It will add real spice to the games in November and the World Cup. You should be really pleased and confident with the way they’re going."