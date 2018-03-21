Connacht have confirmed that four members of their backline have signed contract extensions to remain at the Sportsground.

Winger Cian Kelleher, the versatile Craig Ronaldson, centre Eoin Griffin and full-back Darragh Leader have penned new deals with Kieran Keane’s side.

Kelleher joined Connacht from Leinster in 2016 and the winger has since made 32 appearances and scored nine tries during his time at the Sportsground.

Ronaldson joined the province five years ago and has played 81 times for Connacht, winning a PRO12 Championship in 2016. The versatile back has featured in the midfield and at out-half, where he has made the majority of his 13 appearances this season scoring 50 points.

Griffin has made over 90 appearances in the Connacht jersey, having made his debut for his home province in seven years ago. In 2014 he joined London Irish for two seasons before returning to his native province.

Leader, another Connacht native, has scored 3 tries in his 15 appearances this season and was also part of the successful PRO12 squad in 2016.

"Our squad list for the 2018/19 season is really taking shape now and it is great that these four important players have extended their contracts," head coach Kieran Keane said.

"I have been really impressed with what I have seen of all four players so far and they will be central to our ambitions next season."