Following their third-place Six Nations finish, Ireland coach Adam Griggs has been drafted into the IRFU high performance unit and will work with the sevens team as a well as the XVs.

Leinster coach Griggs was put in charge of the women's senior side in November and recorded two wins and three defeats in his first Six Nations as the team continues to rebuild after last year's poor home World Cup showing.

In a statement, the IRFU said the New Zealander would continue as head coach of the XVs team, as well as joining the sevens coaching set-up.

The IRFU were criticised in October when they advertised for a part-time replacement for Tom Tierney in the wake of the World Cup.

Following this the IRFU said the new coach would work exclusively with the XVs until the completion of the Six Nations, by which time a review of the entire women's game would have been completed.

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora said: "We are delighted that Adam will join the high performance unit women’s programme following his initial time with the Ireland Women's team during the Women's Six Nations.

"There are a lot of exciting opportunities ahead for the women’s programme, including the Rugby World Cup Sevens this summer and qualification for Rugby 7s at the Olympics in Tokyo.

"There is also continued development for the Women's Six Nations Championship and qualification for the next Women's Rugby World Cup to work towards."

Of his own appointment Griggs described the Six Nations as a "huge challenge".

"While there is plenty of room for improvement, the foundations and progress of the squad was very satisfying.

"I am looking forward to helping our teams represent Ireland on the world stage, with some key tournaments and events in the years ahead, it is a very exciting time to be involved with Women's Rugby in Ireland."