Before the start of the season Jordan Larmour was hoping to nail down a spot in the Leinster A team – and now he’s setting his sights on achieving at a Rugby World Cup with Ireland in 2019.

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene with a series of scintillating displays for his province before Christmas, quickly catching the eye of national head coach Joe Schmidt.

On Saturday the centre was part of the Ireland team that made history - playing his part off the bench - by beating England at Twickenham to deliver just the country’s third Grand Slam title.

Already he is thinking ahead to the World Cup in Japan next year.

"It was good to get the win here, get the Grand Slam, but this group, we know there’s a lot more in us," he said.

"To keep working and to keep improving, building towards the world cup is the main goal. We have another Six Nations and a summer tour before then so focus now shifts to the summer tour, getting the work done.

"We have belief in ourselves and that’s a big thing to have. This group of players, everyone’s work ethic and professionalism is immense so we want to kick on from here."

Larmour is expected to tour Australia with Ireland this summer – that’s a long way from where he was in the summer of 2017.

Larmour has had a spring to remember

"At the start of the season, if you’d told me that I was going to be in a Grand Slam-winning team I wouldn’t have believed you," he smiled, speaking to RTÉ Sport.

"It’s been a special year for me and it shows hard work can pay off. At the start of the season I was just hoping to play with Leinster A and maybe get a few caps with the Leinster senior team. To kick on here is just really special.

"I’m loving playing rugby at the moment so I hope to keep it that way."