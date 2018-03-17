For Ireland captain Rory Best, lifting the Six Nations trophy was the definite highlight of the 111 caps he has earned so far in the green of Ireland.

Indeed, Best was quite emotional as he spoke to RTÉ Sport in the aftermath of Joe Schmidt's side claiming the Grand Slam with victoy over England at Twickenham - a second Slam for the Craigavon native.

"I think when you're captain you always dream about lifting the trophy and doing these special things," he said.

"It's special for me personally to lift that trophy

"It's still hard to believe we've won it. There is no doubt we saved our best performance until last. To stand on that podium surrounded by those boys and lift that trophy it is what dreams are made of.

Irish players celebrate on the Twickenham pitch

"This is the highlight in 111 Tests. To play for Ireland is special but to lift the trophy and be part of a successful Irish team is really, really special. To do what only a few have done, well what more can you say. To win two Grands Slams is brilliant."

When it was to put to Best, who'll turn 36 in August, about his own future, he wasn't prepared to give a definite answer.

"I hope to go beyond (the summer tour) but for now we'll concentrate on enjoying tonight," he said.

"We will have a well-earned drink together and enjoy the next couple of days.

"All I want to do is to give credit to everyone right through the 30 players that started off at the end of January, and to the coaches, management and backroom staff.

"It has been a huge team effort. Words can't describe exactly what the win means to us."