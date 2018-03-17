CJ Stander won a Grand Slam on his 22nd Test appearance for Ireland.

That places Munster's South African born Number 8 comfortably in the middle ground of a squad that has found an enviable mix of youth and experience.

Days before his 28th birthday, Stander drove for the line to score the second of Ireland's three tries as history was made in Twickenham.

Minutes after the trophy presentation, he tried to put into words what the win meant - telling RTÉ Sport's Damien O'Meara that this first senior win title was "unbelievable".

At the finish the Irish team included a plethora of the younger generation - the likes of Kieran Marmion, Jacob Stockdale, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour and Andrew Porter.

Stander said these youngsters, combined with steady hands like Rory Best and Rob Kearney, had given Ireland an irresistible mix.

"When you have youngster coming to Twickenham, it is daunting place. Lots of teams have come here and lost but these guys take it in their stride. They take it day-by-day and they came into squad and made a huge difference," he said, pointing to the inter-generational mix as the key to glory.

"The leadership group, trickling information down to the rest and the young boys, putting pressure on everyone else and the coaches demanding the best of us every day."

The game was beyond doubt when England grabbed a late try, but that comfortable margin was built on hard work.

"It is something we spoke about inside," said the South Africa born Munster man. "It was a great day, tough game, tough campaign. Lots of lads put their hands up, everyone in the group, all the coaches, knew what we had to do. We knew it would be tough. We came out here at Twickenham and we played our hearts out.

"At the end of the day it is great, an unbelievable feeling," said Stander, who was savouring glory after a tough few years that saw his inclusion as a project player questioned in some quarters.

"There were lots of sacrifices from every player that is here today – lots of bad games and good games, lots of good memories and bad memories. To have Grand Slam in the bag, and my first ever senior win, it's unbelievable.

"My wife is here as usual, and my brother in law flew over just for the game. He flew in this morning and he will fly out again tonight. That's unreal from him to do that. Good to have him next to the pitch and get a nice warm hug from my wife," added Stander.