Ireland head to Twickenham this Saturday looking to make history, and €15,000.

That is the Grand Slam bonus each player is due to earn should they do what only two Irish teams in history have achieved before and complete a Championship clean sweep.

According to The Irish Times, Joe Schmidt's team's contracts are incentivised, with approximately one-third of the prize money coming to the IRFU distributed among the players.

Schmidt will name his matchday squad at lunchtime today and is expected to stick the with XV that made it four wins from four against Scotland.

With the union due a €4.75million windfall for winning the NatWest 6 Nations with a game to spare, that works out at €60,000 for those who have been involved in every game.

There is an additional €1m on offer to the IRFU should Ireland overcome England and complete only the third Grand Slam in the country's history, with one-third of that additional payment working out at approximately €15,000 per man.

As well as earning an additional €75,000 for winning the Championship, Ireland's players will see themselves more attractive to potential sponsors, with endorsement deals likely to be forthcoming for the history-makers.

Throw in the after-dinner speaking circuit and potential punditry gigs upon retirement, and there's lots on the line in south west London Saturday afternoon.

First and foremost the glory and honour, obviously.

