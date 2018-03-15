Lock Iain Henderson is the only change to the Ireland team to face England in Saturday's Grand Slam clash.

The Ulster second row comes in for Devin Toner, who drops to the bench, as boss Joe Schmidt opted to keep changes to a minimum.

"It was a part of a plan over these two games, that we would mix the selection up; we almost did it the other way," said Schmidt.

"Iain has got a little bit of time under his belt... he has progressed a bit more. I don't think it's a risk. The risk is maybe the other way. Dev has called our lineout for a long time. Last year, Dev came off the bench, he finished off the game really strongly for us."

The sides will meet at Twickenham with the already crowned champions bidding for just a third Grand Slam, while Eddie Jones’ men are hoping to avoid a third straight defeat.

Schmidt said that while everyone was well aware of the significance of Saturday's encounter, they had also tried to prepare for it like any other game.

"We have as much as we can. There's been a very similar routine to our week," he said.

"It's (the mood) been pretty good. There's a sense of anticipation, a sense of nervousness. The magnitude of what it's going to take is very much on our minds."

Schmidt had a full deck to pick from, with the camp confirming that they had no injury concerns in the aftermath of the 28-8 victory over Scotland on Saturday, which, combined with England’s loss to France, ended up securing the NatWest 6 Nations title with a week to spare.

Captain Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong and Cian Healy make up the front row.

James Ryan will win just his eight cap alongside the returning Henderson, who scored a try in last season’s 13-9 win against England.

The back row as expected remains the same as the last two games and consists of flankers Dan Leavy and Peter O’Mahony alongside CJ Stander at number 8.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton continue their rock-solid partnership at half-back, while the same applies to Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose in the centre.

With 10 tries in eight internationals, Jacob Stockdale keeps his place on the left wing, while Keith Earls starts on the other side.

Man of the match against Scotland Rob Kearney, alongside Best as the only two remaining 2009 Grand Slam winners, lines out at full-back despite missing training earlier in the week.

Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter, Jack McGrath and Toner make up the loose forward substitutes, while Jordi Murphy did enough on his 2018 Six Nations bow last week to retain a place on the bench.

Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour cover the backs.

Ireland: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (capt), Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Dan Leavy, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Jordi Murphy, Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.

Follow England v Ireland on Saturday (KO 2.45pm) via the live blog on RTÉ.ie/Sport and the News Now App, or listen live on RTÉ Radio 1, with commentary from Michael Corcoran and Donal Lenihan.