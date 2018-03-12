15 Matteo Minozzi (Italy)

A tough call on Rob Kearney – his 138 metres was more than any other player over the weekend - but Matteo Minozzi continues to shine in an Italian side struggling to compete. The full-back beat more defenders (3) than the rest of the Azzurri backline combined. Cleverly took advantage of Liam Williams’ indecision to pounce for a try in the corner and possesses real star quality.

14 George North (Wales)

After showing signs of intent after coming on as a replacement against Ireland, North enjoyed an excellent return to the Welsh starting lineup after some recent difficulties. Two tries and 101 metres made was a fine day at the office.

13 Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

The stats don’t really do justice to his performance, though 92 metres and 12 tackles are not to be sniffed at. The third player to don the Irish 13 jersey this campaign, he possesses a range of passing and eye for space that few others have in their locker. A superb display in attack and revelled in his defensive duties.

12 Hadleigh Parkes (Wales)

The New Zealand-born centre has cemented his place in midfield with composure, vision and expert decision-making. A try was just rewards for an outstanding showing in Cardiff, his third in five Tests for Wales.

11 Jacob Stockdale (Ireland)

Remy Grosso was excellent for the French, but Ireland’s try scoring machine once again makes his way into the XV with another scintillating display of finishing. His eye for the intercept, blistering speed and invention is a joy to behold, and also looked more comfortable in the defensive line.

10 Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

After a trying day from the tee against Wales, Sexton missed just the one kick against Scotland, but as ever, it is far more than his kicking game which drives Ireland forward. Was directly involved in three turnovers in another dominant display from the number 10.

9 Maxime Machenaud (France)

Conor Murray was his usual level of consistency and chipped in with yet another try, but the French number nine sneaks in for marshalling his troops to victory over England. Always reliable off the tee, Machenaud has become a key figurehead in Jacques Brunel's new-look team.

1 Cian Healy (Ireland)

Joe Schmidt has tended to rotate the number one jersey, but Healy has started the last two games and would consider himself unfortunate not to make it three next week after another eye-catching performance. In his 50 minutes on the pitch, he was the standout player with 10 carries and six tackles. The carrying power of old seems to have returned and is a destructive force with ball in hand.

2 Guilhem Guirado (France)

The hooker continues to play a captain’s role, and despite a poor French showing in the lineout, was immense in every other facet of play. His tackling rates have been noteworthy throughout, while his work at the breakdown is simply exceptional, with his poaching skills key to French turnovers.

3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Andrew Porter stepped in with minimal fuss against Wales, but Furlong is the real deal and locked down the Irish scrum as well as offering himself as a willing carrier around the rucks. A welcome return to the Irish team ahead of a big challenge at Twickenham.

4 Cory Hill (Wales)

The lock didn’t enjoy the best of innings against Ireland, but as one of only five players retained by Warren Gatland against Italy, gave a much better account of himself against Italy, with his best work done in the first 40 minutes.

5 James Ryan (Ireland)

‘The Big Cheese’ as his team-mates have nicknamed him is showing himself to be a very comfortable operator at this level. Made 15 carries as he took the game to Gregor Townsend's side and also made 14 tackles in a very industrious display.

6 Justin Tipuric (Wales)

Out of position at blindside, the versatile and often underused Tipuric slotted in seamlessly. Wales’ highest passing forward (11) is always a menace at the breakdown and will be looking to stay in Warren Gatland’s starting XV for the tournament finale against France.

7 Yacouba Camara (France)

Remy Grosso was the official man of the match at the Stade de France, but he was pushed all the way by Camara. The Montpellier flanker made 13 carries, engineered three turnovers and beat two defenders in an all-round dynamic game. Also a decent operator at the lineout. Dan Leavy was assured for Ireland, while James Davies was also very impressive against Italy with 18 tackles and a key component of their breakdown strategy.

8 CJ Stander (Ireland)

Taulupe Faletau capped his first game as Welsh captain with a shuddering first-half tackle on Tommaso Allan that, while Marco Tauleigne continues to grow into the role for Les Bleus, but CJ Stander gets the nod at number 8. The Munster man's 26 metres made from 14 carries is relatively low by his high standards, but is a consistent performer in the green jersey and chipped in with 14 tackles.