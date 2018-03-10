Ireland captain Rory Best says his team will need to improve if they are to secure a grand slam in England next week.

Ireland beat Scotland 28-8 at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon and will be Six Nations champions this evening unless England pull off a bonus-point win in Paris.

The men in green have only ever secured a clean sweep twice - in 1948 and 2009 - and will need to do it the hard way with a final fixture away to the reigning champions.

"Because of this team and how competitive we are, we always want a bit more," Best told RTÉ Sport.

"Regardless of what happens this evening, it will be about us going there to win a Triple crown and whatever else goes with it.

"Twickenham is a really tough place to go and win, against a team that haven't lost many games over the last two or three years.

"Winning Championships is about getting better week on week. We had to be good today and we'll have to be better next week."

Ireland led 14-3 at the break against Scotland thanks to Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale's ninth and tenth international tries in what was just his eighth Test.

The visitors had been well in the game until that point but Gregor Townsend's side were unable to close the gap in the second period.

"That score just before half-time was massive for us," admitted Best.

"At half-time we just talked about making sure you win every moment. What we said was that we know when we get chances we can create some good stuff.

"And we did that. We got one big moment just before half-time and we took it. 14-3 is a lot different to 7-3 and to get the next score in the second half as well was really big for us.

"There were a few things out there that we knew we had to do better but there's a lot of courage and a lot of fight here."

Tries from Conor Murray and Sean Cronin sealed the bonus-point victory for Ireland, their third in succession, and brought them to the brink of a first title win since 2015.

"That was a proper Test match, played with high intensity," said Best. "The breakdown was at times a struggle for both teams because both teams went really hard at it.

"Scotland broke us a few times but we fought really hard to get back.

"We're happy to come out of another Six Nations game with all five points.

"There's always things that we can do better but when you keep getting five points, you'll always be happy."

Live updates on France v England