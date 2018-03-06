Conor Murray believes he has the ability to nail crucial kicks in his "back pocket" and is willing to shoulder his share of the goal-kicking pressure if the situation arises.

The Munster No 9 slotted a massively important penalty against Wales when Johnny Sexton - who had an uncharacteristically poor afternoon off the tee in Dublin - was receiving treatment in the closing stages of a nerve-jangling win.

Murray revealed that he and Joey Carbery have even been having penalty competitions "with a few coffees on the line" in training, and feels equipped to do the business against Scotland if necessary.

"More so this season, the situations or the opportunities have come up for me to kick," he said.

"It's something I've done as a young player and in my early days at Munster. I took my eye off it a little bit to concentrate on other things but, if the opportunity comes up, to have that in your back pocket and to have a chance to slot one over is always a good thing.

"The situations I've kicked in, there's been a bit of pressure. When it comes off it's enjoyable.

"Johnny is flying. (Against Wales) there were one or two kicks where the wind was a bit weird in the stadium. He's a great leader and he leads by example."

Murray said the Ireland players bounded back to camp on Sunday afternoon as "cabin fever" set in after Storm Emma's grip brought the country to its knees.

The squad returned to their usual base at Carton House on Tuesday after heavy snow forced them to decamp to Abbottstown yesterday.

Large piles of the white stuff still caked the Kildare facility, this morning but Murray hailed the efforts to ensure the pitch was up to scratch.

"The locals did a great effort by clearing it off the pitch for us. We got a really good session done.

"There was a bit of cabin fever! It's good to get out and run around a bit.

"Coming in on Sunday afternoon you could just tell by people's energy and body language that it's a big week. It's hugely exciting."

Scotland punctured Ireland's Grand Slam ambitions in the first game of the tournament last year and will have high hopes of repeating the trick after their surprise victory over England last time out.

"Scotland are a hugely dangerous team," said Murray. "They're growing in confidence, especially after the England game. We're fully aware of how good they are.

"It's nothing to do with revenge. What we've learned from that game is, you can't afford to take your foot off the gas for a moment because they will punish you.

"Their pack is really good and the breakdown will be a battle in itself. Out wide, with the likes of Hogg, Seymour Maitland... all these guys who are really fizzing at the moment.

"You've got to be ready for their threats."

