The tributes are flooding in for Ireland and Leinster legend Jamie Heaslip, following his retirement from rugby "with immediate effect".

Heaslip published a statement on social media today explaining that he has come to this decision based on medical advice, and to ensure his "future well being".

The towering number eight enjoyed a decorated career, and was part of Ireland's famous 2009 Grand Slam winning side. He won 95 international caps, and was nominated for the World Rugby’s Player of the Year in 2009 and 2016.

With Leinster, he won three Heineken Cups, three Pro12 titles and European Challenge Cup in 2013.

Teammates and opponents of Heaslip have been posting their tributes on social media following the announcement, with Rob Kearney and Cian Healy chief among them.

Incredible career Jamie. It was a pleasure to play alongside you in the early days and pain to play against you in the later ones!! Enjoy the future no doubt it will be even more successful. — Johne Murphy (@MurphyJohne) February 26, 2018

Wow. Big news this am. What a leader on and off the field. Contributed so much to the success of recent Ireland teams. Best of luck in the next chapter @jamieheaslip Hell of a career. The body deserves a break!! 🙌🏼8 https://t.co/iaCW7I6BwL — James Downey (@jamesdowney23) February 26, 2018

Congrats on a great career mate!

All the best 👊🏽 — Jason Robinson OBE (@Jason15Robinson) February 26, 2018

@jamieheaslip all the best pal with what you do next topman great career 👍🏻👏🏻 — Dan Lydiate (@dan_lydiate) February 26, 2018

