Ireland's Six Nations campaign is beginning to gather real pace, following their second consecutive victory on Sunday.

The general consensus going into this championship suggested that Ireland's main objective should be about getting wins out of all of their home fixtures. And at this remove, they are on schedule to achieve that goal, with Sunday's 35-12 result against Wales complimenting the previous victory over Italy.

Scotland's visit to Donnybrook on 11 March is the last step to take before completing that mission, and their current form places them in a strong position to prevail in that game as well.

Ireland's Claire Molloy has always been a constant in this Irish team, and was part of the Grand Slam winning side of 2013 and the side who finished fourth in the 2014 World Cup.

She also accepted the role of captaincy at the outset of last year's World Cup from the then-injured Niamh Briggs, which illustrates her sense of leadership within the group. That honour has since been passed on to Ciara Griffin.

Molloy's importance to the team manifested itself again on Sunday, as she scored a brace of tries to help Ireland to victory to earn the player of the match award. And her exploits on the pitch are all the more impressive considering her hectic professional life.

The Galway woman is a doctor who is currently based in Wales, and in the week prior to fixture on Sunday, she was working nights and finished up on the Tuesday.

"Lots of sleep in between pretty much," she told RTÉ Sport on Sunday when asked about how she manages her workload. "I haven't done much [sleeping] since Tuesday morning. I'm just so grateful that work and Nevill Hall [Hospital] are so accommodating to allow me to do this."

Remarking on the game, she said:

"Last August I was watching this game on the sideline so I just really wanted to go out there and enjoy myself and I'm just so proud of the girls. The grit that we showed. [It was] sad to concede those 14 points in the first few minutes of the second half, but scoring when we were a man down, that 's what we've got to bring in the next two games.

"I think we showed patience, we're executing the skills better under pressure, that's a very tough Welsh side, they don't let you get anything for free. They really challenged us in the set-piece and their aggressive line speed. We always knew we were going to be in a battle against them."